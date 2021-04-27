Evansville Fire Department dedicates new truck to fallen captain

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have a new truck and have dedicated it to a fallen captain.

EFD dedicated truck Tuesday at the Ford Center in Downtown Evansville. The truck was built in Appleton, Wisconsin and cost about a $1 million.

EFD dedicated the truck to 20-year veteran James Pfender, who passed away last year. His family attended today’s ceremony.

The new fire truck will be located at Evansville Fire Station 1 on SE 8th Street.

