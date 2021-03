EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Fire Department says a house fire in the 1100 block of Baker Ave. near Louisiana St. is “under control.”

The fire is under control but crews will remain on scene for a while to search for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/dYQwzql1nE — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) March 18, 2021

The blaze forced Louisiana St. to close temporarily at Baker Ave. Dispatch says the call came in around 11:15 Thursday morning. There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)