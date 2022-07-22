EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several structures were impacted by an overnight fire in Evansville.

Neighbors said they heard explosions and found two garages on fire.

This was just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Second Avenue between Tennessee and Florida Street.

Our crew on the scene said both garages were severely damaged with very little left standing of one of them.

Firefighters say the heat also partially melted siding on a nearby house.

They also said flames started spreading to the porch of a second home, but they were able to stop it.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fires out. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters could not explain the explosion sounds heard by neighbors.

The investigation is ongoing.