HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department has released a statement explaining the events surrounding a fire that was reported in the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive on Wednesday.

According to a release from Division Chief Mike Larson, firefighters were dispatched to the home just before 2 p.m. after the occupant reported smelling smoke. According to the release, the occupant also heard what sounded like an explosion.

Crews arriving at the scene reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure and began extinguishing the basement fire. Firefighters were told there was one occupant still in the basement, but it was later determined they were not present at the time.

The fire was considered extinguished in about 25 minutes. Officials say due to the number of items in the basement, the cause of the fire will be determined as undetermined.

Eight people were displaced between two affected apartments. The Red Cross was notified to assist. No injuries were reported from the incident.