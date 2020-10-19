Evansville Fire Department to hold open house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department is holding an open house for people who are interesting in becoming a fireighter.

The open house is set for October 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Evansville Fire Department headquarters on 550 SE Eighth Street.

You’ll learn about basic training, equipment and responding to runs.

Lunch will be provided.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)