HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Members of the Evansville Fire Department’s Special Operations and Training Divisions recently conducted training to familiarize firefighters with new protective gear and medical supplies for active shooter and other high threat situations.

Roughly 220 firefighters were given the chance to try on bulletproof vests and helmets which will be available for these events. In addition to protecting against bullets, the vests also feature built-in pouches which contain medical supplies. EFD members were also trained on new trauma supplies to be used for bleeding control and gunshot wounds while responding to violent incidents. These will augment the medical equipment already in use by EFD units as the respond to medical emergencies.

A total of 12 sets of body armor and 4 additional trauma bags will now be available for responding units. Additional tabletop drills and live training is being developed to enhance the ability of EFD command staff and suppression units to work with other agencies.