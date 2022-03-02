EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) is proud to announce the department has been recognized for its improvement for serving the community. The Insurance Services Office (ISO) visits fire departments all over the country every 5 years.

ISO analyzes many parts of a department’s operation and scores them 1 to 10 on how well the department can protect their community. A 1 is the highest ranking while 10 represents less than the minimum recognized protection.

The EFD improved their ISO rating from a 3 to a 2! It may seem like a small accomplishment but a rating of a 2 is considered to be in the high percentile of fire departments in Indiana and the country.

Only 33 out of 1,320 fire departments in Indiana receive a ISO rating of a 1 or 2. That means the EFD is in the top 2.5% of fire departments across the state.

ISO ratings of a 1 or 2 were given to only 2,200 out of 39.200 fire departments across the country. EFD is included in the top 5.6% of fire departments in the nation.

More information about the process can be found at www.isomitigation.com.