Evansville firefighters battle business fire early Sunday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters battled a structure fire at a business in the 1800 block of Stringtown Road early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Linex around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters used a saw to force entry through an overhead door to gain access to the fire.

Crews extinguished in about 30 minutes. The fire also caused exposure damage to the exterior of the structure next door at Savannah’s Café.

Savannah’s also received moderate damage due to firefighters looking for fire extension in the common wall and surrounding areas.

Savannah’s will be closed until repairs are made and the Health Department allows the business to open.

The cause of fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshall was called in due to this being a commercial fire. No injuries were reported.