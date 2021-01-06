Evansville firefighters battle early morning house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville home was heavily damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of W Oregon Street.

EFD says a neighbor called 911 and the front of the home and attic were heavily damaged.

The fire spread to a home next door, but flames only damaged that home’s siding.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a neighbor tells us a fireplace in the home may have been active at the time.

