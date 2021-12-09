Evansville firefighters honored for heroic acts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several Evansville firefighters were honored with an awards ceremony at the Civic Center on Wednesday for their heroic acts over the last year.

One group helped deliver a baby in public, another helped a woman off of a seventh story balcony who was in danger of falling, and the last took down an intoxicated man who stabbed one of their own at a call. Families and friends of the honored firefighters were invited to join in the ceremony as well.

The ceremony was hosted by the Evansville Fire Merit Commission.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories