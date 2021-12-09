Evansville firefighters honored for heroic acts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several Evansville firefighters were honored with an awards ceremony at the Civic Center on Wednesday for their heroic acts over the last year.

One group helped deliver a baby in public, another helped a woman off of a seventh story balcony who was in danger of falling, and the last took down an intoxicated man who stabbed one of their own at a call. Families and friends of the honored firefighters were invited to join in the ceremony as well.

The ceremony was hosted by the Evansville Fire Merit Commission.