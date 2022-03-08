EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A group of firefighters were honored Tuesday evening for their efforts in the community in protecting the community and it’s residents.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire in October of 2021 and when they arrived they found one person on the roof who had climber from their window to escape the blaze.

With the help of the firefighter, the individual made it safely away from the home. For their efforts they were honored in front of friends and family for their achievement.

Among those honored was Taylor Dennis who says him and his team rarely think about what could happen but more of what needs to be done to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I don’t really think about,” Dennis said. “I’m sure everyone else doesn’t really think about it in the moment. It might’ve been a little dangerous what we were doing but I mean that’s what we signed up for.”

Another group of firefighters were also honored for a separate incident involving an electric shock victim.