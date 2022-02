EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Hoses will host a hockey game against the St. Louis Backdraft to benefit victims of the December 10 tornado on February 19.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Evansville Firefighter’s Credit Union at EFD Station 3. Tickets will also be sold prior to start start of the game at 7 p.m. Money raised at the game will benefit the Patrick Rudd Foundation which will disperse funds to Kentucky tornado victims.