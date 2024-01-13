EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville firefighters train for all types of emergencies, but one call this week stood out for station 3.

They were the first on scene at the old Pearl Laundry building downtown to rescue a man on the roof who was trapped under rubble.

Firefighters said it came in as a normal medic run call Thursday night but quickly evolved into something more dangerous.

A man was trapped under a collapsed chimney on the roof of the building.

“It was cold it was windy. It was in a building that previously caught fire. So all bets were pretty much off at that point.”

Crews saw the man’s feet dangling over the building.

“He leaned up and we saw that he had a great deal of trauma to him from falling bricks from a 100 feet tall,” said Lt. Jeremy Nelson.

Firefighters spent the next 45 minutes using ladders and a basket to lower the man from the roof.

“These guys all did an amazing job considering what they were up against, tight quarters, active collapse zone, and acted very quickly,” said District Chief Jay Paul. “To do it in this incident when the chimney stack was still collapsing while we were packing the patient for removal, that was something unique.”

As firefighters reflect and learn from their response, they hope it serves as a warning to the public. Almost immediately after the man was on the ground, more bricks began to fall and firefighters ran from the area.

No firefighters were hurt.

“These guys are going to go in and do what they have to do and they are going to be in harm’s way, but we ask that you do not put them in that way unnecessarily.”