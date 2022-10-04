EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two firefighters reported minor injuries while at the scene of a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Read Street on Monday night.

According to a news release from the Evansville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home just after 7:30 p.m.. Crews reported heavy fire throughout the first floor of the building venting out of the south side windows. EFD says the fire was contained within 15 minutes, and Evansville Police were requested for an arson report.

According to the news release, one firefighter stepped into an open water meter pit on the southwest corner of the property and was taken to a hospital for x-rays before being sent home for the remainder of his shift. Another firefighter stepped into a different uncovered water meter pit on the northwest corner of the home but remained on scene.

EFD was dispatched to the same address on Tuesday morning to extinguish hot spots. The fire remains under investigation.