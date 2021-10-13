Evansville firefighters recognized after apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Four Evansville firefighters were recognizes for their efforts during an apartment fire in August.

Captain Gary Green, Lieutenant Ryan Wininger, Private Terry Fowler and Private Cameron Harris were nominated for their actions during the fire and their actions during the fire, and they received their awards on Wednesday.

Private Cameron Harris says he helped rescue a man during the fire. Today, he was honored with the Silver Merit Award.

Harris says the man he rescued is alive today.