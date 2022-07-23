EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says crews were able to find and rescue a child from a fire that damaged a home Friday morning.

Officials say they were dispatched to the home for a possible fire with a child trapped on the second floor. On arrival, EFD states they did an aggressive search of the upstairs once they confirmed the blaze.

“Interior temperatures were extremely hot and smoke conditions made visibility almost impossible,” shared the department on social media.

The fire department says firefighters were able to find the 3-year-old girl and rescue her with a ladder at the second floor window.

EFD credits the training and determination of the men and women in their department for saving the child.