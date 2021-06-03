Evansville Flag Project announces community vote

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Flag Project has announced that a community vote will help decide on a new design for the Evansville flag.

From June 7 to June 30, voters will choose a rating from zero to ten for four new designs, with zero being the worst score and ten being the best. Votes can be placed on the Evansville Flag Project’s website, on Facebook or in-person at the Evansville Museum or any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location. You can only vote one time.

An announcement showing the final designs for the city’s flag is scheduled for June 7 at Old National Bank in downtown Evansville.