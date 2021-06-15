Evansville flag voting abruptly ended five days after voting began

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Flag Project has announced community voting, which was scheduled to last until the end of June, has ended effective immediately. Project officials say they have learned the flag designs are not supported by the City of Evansville and have been asked to pause the process until further notice.

The mayor’s office says the feedback they have received has been overwhelming negative. When they met with the flag committee last week, we’re told they all agreed to continue with the process. The mayor’s office says they were surprised to learn that the committee decided to end voting.

The intention of the Evansville Flag Project is to have a flag adopted for the City of Evansville, Indiana, and for the citizens of Evansville to love and support each other. The adoption does not have to be a result of this current process and we consider our first attempt to open the door to more discussion surrounding this issue. EVANSVILLE FLAG PROJECT

Voting started last week, and more than 3,300 Evansville residents had already cast their vote. The common themes, shapes, and colors of the designs were chosen by the project’s selection committee who worked along side the design committee. The color palette in each option includes gold and dark blue to honor the seal of the city and state of Indiana.