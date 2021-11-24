Evansville food bank to receive $5,000 donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville Rescue Mission has been chosen to receive a $5,000 donation this holiday season as one of several statewide recipients. ResCare Community Living of Indiana is making donations to 9 food banks, dividing a $45,000 sum evenly between them.

“This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for the opportunity to give back to local food banks across Indiana,” says Jay Naeem, Indiana Vice President of Operations for ResCare Community Living. “We are always working to improve quality of life for our community members and neighbors in need, not only through the important services we provide throughout the state, but by supporting other organizations in the community that are also working to make a positive impact.”

With high food costs, supply chain issues and unemployment hitting communities across the nation especially hard this year, food banks have become a much greater necessity. With 82 operations spread across the country, ResCare Community Living plans to donate over $400,000 to local food banks nationwide by the end of the year.