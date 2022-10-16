EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville.

Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them.

Organizers say a city wide food drive was also part of the event held at the CK Newsome Center. Roughly 300 people showed up to the event in Evansville, including local farmers, non-profits and resource agencies.

“I love my city. Evansville is just one of the best places to live and it’s a place where we can all come together,” says Lisa Vaughn of Feed Evansville. “I saw it during COVID and I see it now.

She continues, saying, “We are coming together and we are bringing non-perishable items today so those who need food can get it. And it’s good to see this many people interested in the food conditions of our city, good, bad and in between.”

She tells us Feed Evansville will be doing some food giveaways in the next few weeks