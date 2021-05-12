Evansville Food Truck Festival returning in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After being unable to take place last year, the Evansville Food Truck Festival is making its return to Bosse Field May 30 from 1-9 p.m.

Some of the more than 20 participating food trucks gathered at Bosse Field Wednesday morning to make some treats for the return announcement.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, live paintings, hot air balloon rides, a hot dog eating contest and more.

Part of the money raised from ticket sales will be given to Cancer Pathways Midwest, which helps cancer patients and families.

“We have a program called Tribe. It connects peers to peers and survivors to survivors, caregivers to caregivers. We also go on the road … so we are in the schools and workplaces, on site at the hospitals. We need to be where people already are,” Melanie Atwood, Cancer Pathways Midwest executive director, said.

Ticket information is available here.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)