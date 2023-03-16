HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announced their endorsement of Cheryl Musgrave for Evansville mayor on Thursday.

The organization’s political action committee and members met at their headquarters on Court Street just after 11 a.m.. Vanderburgh County prosecutor Diana Moers also spoke in favor of Musgrave at the announcement.

Musgrave is currently in her third term as Vanderburgh County Commissioner and serves as president of the commission. She has served as head of the State Department of Local Finance and as Vanderburgh County Assessor.

You can view the announcement in the video player above.