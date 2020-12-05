Evansville funeral home puts up annual Remembrance Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boone Funeral Home in Evansville is giving Tri-Staters the chance to honor those they’ve lost this holiday season.

The -funeral home put up its third annual Christmas Remembrance Tree.

Anyone can add an ornament in memory of Family or friends who are no longer with us.

One local woman got a special ornament to put on the tree to remember her husband that passed away due to COVID-19.

“I hadn’t seen my husband but once since March. I haven’t been able to hold his hand or give him a kiss on the cheek. But I was in the hospital when he was in a nursing home and he got COVID and he got bad. While I was in the hospital they brought him to the hospital. They gave me an emergency release so that I could go down and I could be with him to the end,” said Peggie Melton.

If you need an ornament, Boone Funeral Home will provide one to you.

The tree will remain lit until January 2nd.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)