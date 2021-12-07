Evansville gets city grant for charities

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Endowment Fund, also known as CEEF, recently announced total grant awards of $512,271 to 25 charitable organizations. The CEEF’s mission is to assist nonprofit charitable organizations in Evansville.

The annual grant cycle began in June 2021. The CEEF grants committee awards the grants through a competitive application and review process. “Nonprofit organizations are the backbone for any community, especially during tough times,” said CEEF Board President, Amber Rascoe. “To date, the City of Evansville Endowment Fund has been able to award more than $5.4 million to local nonprofits to help them better serve our community. Congratulations to this year’s recipients! I encourage all nonprofits to go to our website to get more information about how they can apply next year.”

This year’s grant recipients are: