Evansville gets city grant for charities

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Endowment Fund, also known as CEEF, recently announced total grant awards of $512,271 to 25 charitable organizations. The CEEF’s mission is to assist nonprofit charitable organizations in Evansville.
The annual grant cycle began in June 2021. The CEEF grants committee awards the grants through a competitive application and review process. “Nonprofit organizations are the backbone for any community, especially during tough times,” said CEEF Board President, Amber Rascoe. “To date, the City of Evansville Endowment Fund has been able to award more than $5.4 million to local nonprofits to help them better serve our community. Congratulations to this year’s recipients! I encourage all nonprofits to go to our website to get more information about how they can apply next year.”
This year’s grant recipients are:
- $20,000 to District of Evansville Society of St. Vincent de Paul to assist with the replacement of the food pantry roof
- $35,000 to United Methodist Youth Home for a fire suppression sprinkler system
- $25,000 to Evansville Association for the Blind to repair and restore the interior of the facility that has been damaged due to roof leaks
- $55,000 to Louis J Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville for the tuck point waterproofing project
- $15,000 to YMCA of Southwestern Indiana for parking lot updates
- $15,000 to Community One to restore the residential property at 1206 S Kentucky Avenue
- $40,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville for construction materials for 15 homes in St. Theresa Place and Jacobsville Neighborhood
- $2,500 to Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville for the creation of two new murals in Self Alley
- $30,000 to SWIRCA & More to assist with the renovation of the men’s and women’s restrooms to make them more accessible for physically challenged individuals
- $13,109 to WNIN Tri-State Public Media to widen the sidewalk at the employee/volunteer entrance to make it ADA accessible and for the installation of an awning
- $8,660 to United Caring Services to replace an exterior wood door with a more secure commercial-grade metal door
- $7,120 to Lampion Center to paint seven offices and lobby and to repair the signboard circuit wiring
- $14,345 to The Arc of Evansville to create a safe, side entrance for staff and clients by constructing a wall that includes two entry doors and a roll-up door
- $20,000 to Uncharted International to assist with building renovation
- $21,204.50 to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center to replace the deteriorated concrete at the Rotherwood Group Home drive, parking area, and patio to prevent accidents and improve access for adults with disabilities
- $20,000 to Friends of Woodmere Dog Park to build a shelter at the new dog park
- $7,624 to Memorial Community Development Corporation for the purchase and installation of cameras, monitors, and recorders to expand security in the childcare facility
- $32,200 to The Potter’s Wheel for multiple structural repairs to the facility
- $6,833 to Embrace Church to purchase and install a security camera system in the daycare
- $10,596 to Tri-State Food Bank for the purchase and installation of a new security gate for the dock area
- $20,000 to Reitz Home Preservation Society for restoration of cast iron window enframements
- $21,633 to Carver Community Organization for multipurpose field updates, including the purchase and installation of commercial fencing and a yard barn
- $25,910 to Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science to renovate the third floor men’s and women’s restrooms to allow for an ADA compliant family restroom and storage room
- $5,537.08 to Patchwork Central for multiple repairs to the facility
- $40,000 to Franklin Street Events Association for the purchase and installation of inclusive playground equipment at the Stoplight City playground