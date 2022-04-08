EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Local officials are getting ready for another rare moment in the skies.

Two years from today, Evansville will be in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse. A “Destination Eclipseville” meeting gathered local agencies to discuss the logistics and planning for that day. Officials are preparing for high traffic volume, packed hotels, and limited parking options for the eclipse. There are also discussions for events and concerts to be held in and around Evansville celebrating a once in a lifetime event. Officials are coordinating with cities who experienced totality in 2017 during this planning process.

Josh Armstrong of the Economic Improvement District says, “We need our businesses to understand the impact of having an extra 150,000 in our community. From stocking up on gasoline, to making sure our hotels are set up for this experience. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. “

Now this will not be like the partial eclipse we experienced in 2017 – Evansville will be in darkness for around 3 minutes.