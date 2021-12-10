Evansville Golden Corral reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After briefly closing for remodeling, the upgraded 10,000-square-foot restaurant now has a completely refreshed interior featuring a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, updated lighting, and new tables, booths and food bars.

Golden Corral is set to reopen with a fresh new look December 13 at 9:30 a.m. The restaurant and the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, also known as EREP, will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 14 at 9 a.m. Notable attendees of the re-opening celebration include the Rolling Thunder, DAV, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes, as well as other city officials. The event is open to the public and guests are encouraged to stop by the newly remodeled restaurant after the ceremony to enjoy home-style favorites, the restaurant’s buffet, and to see the updated restaurant interior.

Evansville’s Golden Corral will be open for dine-in and to-go Monday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.