Evansville group rallies for support of Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two unrelated incidents in Evansville lead supporters of two groups to come together under one cause.

A few dozen people rallied outside the Civic Center Wednesday afternoon, showing support for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

“E is not for everyone until everyone is treated equally,” said Mark Kemmerer of the Hudson & Reed Foundation, who organized the event.

Two causes came together at one rally.

“We need to call attention to the microaggressions and the homophobia and racism that plagues our community,” said Della Sandage, who attended the rally.

About 30 people stood outside the Civic Center for three hours at the rally organized by the foundation, waving signs and showing support for the causes.

“There should be no animosity towards anybody in this community. With threats going on in the health crisis and everything else in this world today, there should be no animosity,” says James Kemmerer, who attended the rally.

It was done after two unrelated incidents, one at the McDonald’s on Saint Joseph Avenue where a worker pulled a knife on a customer, and at a Circle K on South Green River Road, where a man was charged with battery after a woman was shoved and threatened. Rally attendees claim the victims were targeted due to their race or sexual orientation, but Evansville Police say there were no signs in either case.

“Two is too many. Two within a couple of days is too many. We live in a world full of hate right now. Hopefully, things will change,” Mark says.

He also thinks rallies like this will show support for those groups and the whole community during these difficult times.

“We just believe there needs to be more love and support in the world for everybody,” he added.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)