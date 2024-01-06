EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two lucky people will be heading to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, free of charge.

BFit Gym on Evansville’s east side is celebrating a year of being open.

Managers decided to give away two Taylor Swift floor tickets to her Indianapolis concert on November 2.

People could register on Saturday to win the tickets at the gym.

“These tickets allow people to attend something maybe they wouldn’t normally be able to attend on their own and we are excited to offer that to someone in our community,” said BFit president Jenny Chumbler.

The winners will be announced Monday.