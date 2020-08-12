Evansville Half Marathon to be held virtually, in-person race canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Half Marathon and the Race Day 8K, scheduled for October 3, will now be held virtually. The YMCA 15K, which is scheduled for Sept. 12, will also move to a virtual format.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is working with its partners at German American Bank and the Mayor’s office to find ways to people to be active from September 28- October 3.

With the races now virtual, people have until September 19 to submit their times for the YMCA 15K, and until October 17 for the Race Day 8K and Evansville Half Marathon to submit their timing online.

For more information and COVID-19 updates on all the YMCA races, visit www.evansvillehalfmarathon.org.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

