Evansville heavy trash pickup scheduled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) announced Monday that combined Spring/Fall heavy trash pickup will begin June 22 and is scheduled to run through August 28.

The service is available for Evansville residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and businesses are ineligible for heavy trash pickup.

Heavy trash must be put where normal trash is typically left by 6:00 AM on the day of collection but cannot be put out earlier than the weekend prior to pickup.

The EWSU also announced limits on certain products that can be picked up. No more than ten appliances, rolls of carpet, or pieces of furniture can be picked up at once. The EWSU will pick up radios and stereos, but not televisions or computers.

No piles of construction or building materials will be picked up, nor will sections of privacy fencing, concrete blocks, bricks, or steel poles. Any construction or building materials must be in a waste container and two people should reasonably be able to move it.

The EWSU also will not pick up items Republic Services would pick up, automobile parts, tires or hazardous materials. A schedule and map of heavy trash pickup can be found on the EWSU website.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

