EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name and age of a teenager that shot themselves Monday evening has been released by an Evansville high school.

Reitz High School announced on social media that freshman student Kaden Vera passed away. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office determined that he was 14-years-old.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” says Reitz High School in the Facebook post.

Police continue to investigate the mystery around why and how this happened. Original reports from the police called it an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.