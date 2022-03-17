EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The field is set for the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight and tickets are now on sale through the Ford Center Box Office! The championship is returning to

Evansville for a record 27th time and will be held at the Ford Center for the fifth time since its

opening.

All adult single-session tickets purchased in person at the Ford Center Ticket Office are on-sale for just $10 until March 21st at 5:00 p.m. Admission to the Reese’s NABC Division II All-Star Game is complimentary with purchase of any other ticket.

Regular priced tickets can be purchased online at ncaa.com/tickets. 2022 ticket pricing is as follows:

• All-Session Adult – $50

• All-Session Student – $25

• Single-Session Adult – $10 (Ford Center Ticket Office in-person purchase only; Price

increases to $20 on March 21st at 5:00 p.m.)

• Single-Session Student – $10

The schedule is as follows on March 22 and all times are CST:

(4) Bentley (25-4) vs. (5) Northwest Mo. St. (31-5). 2:30 p.m . (1) Nova Southeastern (31-0) vs. (8) Black Hills St. (25-7).

6:00 p.m. (2) Indiana (PA) (32-2) vs. (7) Hillsdale (23-7).

(2) Indiana (PA) (32-2) vs. (7) Hillsdale (23-7). 8:30 p.m. (3) Augusta (31-3) vs. (6) Chico St. (22-4).

The semi-finals will take place on March 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST. Both games will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Reese’s Division II All-Star Game will take place on March 25 at 6 p.m. CST. The Division II National Championship will be televised by CBS on March 26 at 2:00 p.m. CST.



Eric Marvin can be contacted for more information on this event at (812) 375-4701 or

emarvin@evansvillesports.org.