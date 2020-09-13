Evansville hosts first “Dog Day” downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of downtown Evansville went to the dogs Saturday afternoon as people brought their four-legged friends to Main Street.

Downtown Evansville hosted its first Dog Day.

Several hundred people brought their pets to explore the stores and restaurants.

Downtown Evansville marketing and events director Adam Trinket says some downtown business owners brought up the idea, which has been done in other cities in the past.

“It’s a way for us to invite the community downtown. Maybe you haven’t been downtown in a number of years. We wanted to let people come downtown and really bring their dogs to make it a unique and different experience.”

This event was originally scheduled to take place in May, but was moved because of the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)