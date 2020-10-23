Evansville house fire suspected to be arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a possible arson at a home in the 200 block of W Maryland St.

Crews were dispatched just before 6 a.m. and arrived to find visible fire at the back of the home. The fires were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

EFD says it appears that two fires had been set on the exterior of the home and an arson report was filed with the Evansville Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

