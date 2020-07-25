Evansville house fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Fire Department says a house fire on the 800 block of Wiltshire Drive in Evansville Friday afternoon remains under investigation due to the amount of damage in the room where the fire started.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:00 p.m. after an adult resident heard a smoke alarm and found the bedroom on fire. First responders found heavy amounts of fire coming from a bedroom window and fire was extinguished shortly after 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported but heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

