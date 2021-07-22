Evansville Housing Authority’s executive director receives award for Lifetime of Service

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– During the 2021 Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, Governor Eric Holcomb recognized six black community leaders based on achievements in entrepreneurship, education, health and wellness, civil rights, and youth leadership.

At this year’s Governor’s Reception, Rick Moore received the Reverend Charles Williams Award for achievements that have left a lasting legacy and positive impact on the community. He has been part of the housing authority’s management team for nearly 40 years. Moore is currently the executive director for the Evansville Housing Authority (EHA) and the CEO Advantix Development Corporation, EHA’S non-profit development affiliate.

Projects such as creating a Permanent Supportive Housing facility in Evansville and opening up the Evansville Townhomes has garnered both state and national attention. Moore also has worked alongside neighborhood groups and civic associations and has been involved with local, state, and federal agencies and their authorities. His professional and community affiliations include the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment (NAHRO) Board of Ethics and Credentialing Trustee; North Central Regional Council of NAHRO Board of Directors; Indiana Chapter of NAHRO Former President and Vice-President; Housing Authority Insurance Group Strategic Capital Solutions Board Committee Member; Community One Board of Directors, Rotary Club of Evansville President, Commissioner of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Commission on Homelessness, YMCA Board of Directors, and Board Member for the Welborn Baptist Foundation.

Now Rick can add Reverend Charles Williams Award Winner to his list of accomplishments. The Governor’s Awards are sponsored by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Department of Administration, and the Indiana Black Expo.