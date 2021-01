EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A new hotel in downtown Evansville is set to open this March. The Hyatt Place is now taking reservations. Construction for the hotel has been going on since 2018.

The hotel will have 139 suite-style rooms with suites on the upper levels overlooking the riverfront.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

