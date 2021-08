The offer is valid for one day only at participating IHOP locations on Tuesday, July 13. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The International House of Pancakes is now allowing some locations to serve alcohol. According to the manager of the IHOP on Burkhardt Road in Evansville, there are not any plans to start selling adult beverages yet. However, there is another issue he wanted to clear up: They are still open.

An IHOP an Evansville, Wyoming permanently closed on August 1. The IHOP in Evansville, Indiana is still serving customers and currently has no plans to close.