Evansville Japanese restaurant closing after 20 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Tri-State business is feeling the financial stresses of COVID-19.

Iwataya, a Japansese restaurant located off Highway 41 North, will be closing its doors for good.

Vuteq USA owns this restaurant. Executive vice president Chris Spence says the prior executive orders forcing the restaurant to only offer takeout made this closure inevitable.

“Yes we can reopen, but it’s so difficult to get people to that will work for us because there’s less traffic. So it’s obviously a numbers game and a business decision,” Spence said.

The restaurant will be open until the end of January. Iwataya’s grocery store will stay open.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)