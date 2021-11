EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An EVSC Junior ROTC team placed in a national competition this past weekend.

The Junior ROTC program has a group called the Raiders who have been practicing everyday rain or shine since summer to compete in the U.S. Army Raider National Championship in Georgia. The competition includes strength tests, distance running, first aid events and rope bridge construction and crossing.

The team finished 16th place in a field of 30 teams from around the country.