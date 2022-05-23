EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has some “Pawsome” news! The K9 unit won several awards at a regional competition.

The unit participated in the Region 5 United States Police Canine Association Regional Trial in Middletown, Ohio on May 15-20. The awards were given to the following EPD officers and their K9:

Overall Patrol Dog: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.

Overall Patrol Dog: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc – 3rd place.

Obedience: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.

Agility: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 2nd place.

Agility: Officer Offerman and K9 Cash – 3rd place.

Total Search: Officer Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place.

Total Search: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 3rd place.

Suspect Search: Officer Eric Herrmann and K9 Kismet – 1st place with a perfect score.

Evidence Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro – 1st place with a perfect score.

Criminal Apprehension: Officer Kacey Ross and K9 Hiki – 2nd place.

Criminal Apprehension: Detective John Montgomery and K9 Doc. – 3rd place.

Narcotics Detention Vehicle Search: Officer Jared Reidford and K9 Taro. – 3rd place.

More details can be found on the EPD Facebook page.