Evansville leaders and law enforcement aim to improve relations in community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A community conversation was held Tuesday afternoon about Evansville’s relationship with law enforcement.

President of the Evansville NAACP Gerald Arnold organized the meeting with Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Police Chief Billy Bolin, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, and Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

The group discussed ways to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

“So with the partnership, we can go out into the community to help them understand more about how law enforcement works, the partnership between police department, sheriff’s office etc. There’s a lot of misnomers out there, a lot of myths out there that needs to be dispelled, you know, done away with,” said Reverend Arnold.

Police Chief Billy Bolin says they hope to have more public discussions in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“One of the hallmarks of my time as chief has been accessibility and reaching out the public and having partnerships. It’s hard this year, and we can’t do some of those things, but we absolutely want to get back to doing that as soon as we possibly can,” Bolin said.

“You could do something once a year and you got generations coming after generation, aging out and what have you. The education component needs to be a continuation not just annually but maybe something monthly,” Arnold said.

Chief Bolin is on the Indiana State Chief of Police Board. He says the Board met with the state NAACP earlier this year and is encouraging authorities and local chapters to hold meetings in their areas.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

