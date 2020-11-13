Evansville library location closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location on Evansville’s west side is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked there on Monday and the facility will be deep cleaned. There will be no curbside service while the library is closed and any materials that need to be returned can be delivered to another branch location. The library is scheduled to reopen Monday.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

