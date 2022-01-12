An Evansville library manager has received a high honor in mystery writing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has announced that EVPL Collections & Technical Services Manager Lesa Holstine has been named the Mystery Writers of America 2022 Raven Award recipient.

The Raven Award is the highest honor an individual may receive in the field of mystery writing and recognizes outstanding achievement in the field beyond creative writing. “We are pleased to celebrate Lesa and her prestigious award,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “Lesa’s library and writing experience, passion for mystery, and commitment to curating our robust collection makes her an exceptional resource to EVPL and our community.”

Holstine has nearly 50 years of public library experience, having been with EVPL for 9 years. She is the writer behind the award-winning blog, Lesa’s Book Critiques, and the Poisoned Pen Bookstore blog. Holstine was the 2011 Arizona Library Association Outstanding Library Service Award recipient and the David S. Thompson Special Service Memorial Award recipient, as well as Library Journal’s 2018 Reviewer of the Year.