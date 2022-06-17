EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. (SIPCA) says it is saddened to announce the passing of one of its retired K9 Officers, Evansville Police Department K9 Qaos, pronounced “chaos.”

SIPCA says K9 Qaos was a force to be reckoned with. SIPCA says K9 Qaos hit the streets in 2012 and was a dual purpose K9 who served the community of Evansville alongside his partner, Detective Nick Henderson, for five years.

SIPCA says once retired, K9 Qaos enjoyed lounging around the house, especially in his baby pool, and playing and snuggling with his family.

SIPCA says K9 Qaos was laid to rest at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.