Evansville man accused of assaulting METS driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday after a man allegedly struck a Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) bus driver.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the METS station in downtown Evansville.

Police say a driver was walking to a bus when he has hit the face by Eric Lang, 50, of Evansville. Lang was subdued until officers arrived to taken him into custody.

EPD says Lang told officers he thought the driver was about to attack him. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his face. No word on his condition.

Lang was charged with Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury. He has been released from the Vanderburgh County Detention Center after posting a $100 bond.