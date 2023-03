HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville man accused of setting several e-scooters on fire has died according to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case against 70-year-old Marion McBride was dismissed because of his death. McBride was arrested and charged with arson last month.

According to a police report, McBride set 20 e-scooters on fire in several locations, including Wabash Avenue and Franklin Street.