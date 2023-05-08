HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on Sunday after authorities say he attempted to cash a forged check from the YWCA.

According to an affidavit, a man entered a Newburgh bank in February and attempted to cash a check that appeared to be made out to him from the YWCA for $2,360.33. Police say an employee at the bank thought it was unusual that the suspect was dressed in a clean, shiny hard hat, a clean shirt and dress pants with pleats despite claiming to have just finished performing construction work for the YWCA. Police also say the YWCA confirmed the check was out of order and had inconsistencies with their policies on larger checks.

The bank employee said the man also provided an Indiana ID that identified him as Lucas Vilchuck. Police attempted to locate Vilchuck at his listed address, but were told that he did not live there and the home was only a short term residence.

Vilchuck was booked into the VCCC on May 7 and charged with forgery, fraud and theft.