HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of hitting a woman with a handgun during an argument has entered a guilty plea, and is expected to be sentenced later this afternoon.

According to court documents, Cody Methanial Sargent plead guilty to charges of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a convicted felon. The state orally dismissed other charges filed against Sargent in the case, including possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Police arrested Sargent on January 16, after a victim told police that Sargent struck her in the face with a pistol several times during an argument. Sargent had at least one prior felony conviction, and was arrested in 2020 after he got stuck inside of a chimney while reportedly running from authorities.

