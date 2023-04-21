CORRECTION: A correction has been made from an earlier version of this story that did not make clear who the victims were in this case.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he shoved his step daughter, despite knowing she was pregnant.

Thursday evening, officers were dispatched to a home on the 700 block of E Oregon Street for domestic violence in progress. On arrival, 41-year-old Timothy B. Farmer, was detained by police and questioned.

Farmer told officers he got into an argument with his wife and admitted to striking her in the face, according to an affidavit. Police say Farmer claimed he had been having a very long day doing yard work and was upset with his step daughter.

The step daughter spoke with officers and told them that Farmer had shoved her into the dining room table, bruising her leg. Police say the victim is 23 weeks pregnant.

Farmer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.